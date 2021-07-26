Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18,821.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.95. 21,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $62.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

