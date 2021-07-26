Axiom Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 657.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,185,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,337,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $117.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,949. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.