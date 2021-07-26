Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $971,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.67. 13,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

