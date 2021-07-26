Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $657,893.46 and $59,442.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

