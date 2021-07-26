B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $300,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.