B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $40.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,697.11. 75,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,183.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

