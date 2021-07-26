B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $39.39 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.84. 143,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

