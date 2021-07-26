B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,732 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 222.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.46. 599,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,348,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

