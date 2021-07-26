B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.82. 23,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.