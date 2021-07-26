B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 16,799 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.41. 16,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

