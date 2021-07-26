B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 434.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,365 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.