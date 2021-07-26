Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. 117,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $987.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

