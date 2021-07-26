Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.15.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

