Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.46 on Monday, reaching $756.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.59. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.