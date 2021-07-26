Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,912 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $364.29. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,009. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.55 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

