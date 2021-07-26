Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $210.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

