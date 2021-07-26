Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,061. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20.

