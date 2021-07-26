Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

