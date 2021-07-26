Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,910 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.