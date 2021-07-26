Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock opened at $515.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

