Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 150,000 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.19% of Acutus Medical worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $11,320,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 390,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.70 on Monday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

