Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

PEB opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

