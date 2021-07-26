Bamco Inc. NY Has $11.75 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AxoGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.62.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

