Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 170.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

