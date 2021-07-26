Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 735.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,634 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,067,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,338.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $325.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.