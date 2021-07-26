Bank of America Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

