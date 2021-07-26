Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 53,179 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $13.01 price target on ING Groep in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

