Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 161 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $287.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.21 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.32.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

