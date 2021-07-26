Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.29 Million Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALCO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alico by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ALCO stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

