Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.