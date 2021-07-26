Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

