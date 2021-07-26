Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $88,152. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.