Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 154,868 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fluidigm by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLDM opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

