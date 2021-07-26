Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,768 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $392.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

