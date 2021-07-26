BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BankFinancial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.31 on Monday. BankFinancial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

