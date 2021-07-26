Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.40

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Baozun alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baozun by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.