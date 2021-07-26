Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

