Barclays Analysts Give Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) a $20.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pareto Securities raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

