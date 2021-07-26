Barclays PLC Acquires New Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $20.50 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.