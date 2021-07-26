Barclays PLC Buys 2,293 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $29.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

