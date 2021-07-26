Barclays PLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Smith Micro Software worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $303.82 million, a PE ratio of -189.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

