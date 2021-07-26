Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.58 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

