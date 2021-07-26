Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 455.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 398,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

ATOS opened at $4.18 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

