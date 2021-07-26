Barclays Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $64.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

