Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 1,907,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

