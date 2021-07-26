Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

7/8/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €1.79 ($2.11) during trading on Monday, reaching €85.55 ($100.65). The company had a trading volume of 811,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

