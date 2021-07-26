Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 13,410 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.74. 112,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

