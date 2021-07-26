Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $4,804,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $480.58. 14,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

