Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 5,830 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $71.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.