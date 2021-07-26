Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total transaction of $24,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,991 shares of company stock worth $196,364,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,414. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $317.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

